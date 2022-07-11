Left Menu

UK PM Johnson has no plans to extend windfall tax to electricity producers - spokesman

Boris Johnson has no plans to extend a windfall tax on profits to electricity generators before he steps down as Britain's prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday. Asked whether the windfall tax that is being introduced for oil and gas producers would be extended to electricity generators, the spokesman said: "We would not seek to make any new policies or major fiscal decisions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:27 IST
UK PM Johnson has no plans to extend windfall tax to electricity producers - spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Boris Johnson has no plans to extend a windfall tax on profits to electricity generators before he steps down as Britain's prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday. Asked whether the windfall tax that is being introduced for oil and gas producers would be extended to electricity generators, the spokesman said: "We would not seek to make any new policies or major fiscal decisions. So there's no plans to do that."

"We will continue to evaluate the scale of the profits and consider appropriate steps but there's no plans to introduce or extend that to that group," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022