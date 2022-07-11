Telecom stocks end on mixed note; Bharti Airtel falls 5 pc

Telecom stocks ended mixed on Monday with Bharti Airtel falling 5 per cent and Vodafone Idea rising 3 per cent as Adani group is set to intensify competition in the sector.

Adani group, on Saturday, confirmed that it will participate in the 5G spectrum auction later this month and said the airwaves it was seeking was to set up a private network to help digitise its businesses from airports to energy to data centres.

On Monday, the broader market ended modestly lower after gaining for three straight sessions.

Shares of Bharti Airtel declined 5.03 per cent to end at Rs 660.30 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 5.20 per cent to Rs 659.05. Bharti Airtel was the biggest drag among the Sensex constituents as Adani group's entry into the telecom space would intensify competition.

In contrast, Vodafone Idea climbed 3.44 per cent to settle at Rs 8.72. It jumped 6.16 per cent to Rs 8.95 during the day. Shares of Reliance Industries went up by 1.33 per cent to Rs 2,423.20.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) also rallied 19.85 per cent to Rs 23.25.

''The Adani Group's entry into the 5G spectrum race has spooked Bharti Airtel investors and the stock has witnessed an enormous sell-off today,'' Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

According to Patni, the move is expected to increase competition, especially in the enterprise services segment.

However, there will be no impact on the consumer side of the business as the Adani Group clarified on Saturday that the intention to enter the telecom business is not aimed at consumer communication services, but to use 5G spectrum, if awarded for private network solutions, he added.

''Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser and fell 5 per cent after announcement that Adani group will enter the 5G spectrum auction,'' Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities, said.

On Saturday, Adani group had said that it was looking for airwaves to set up a private network to help digitise its businesses from airports to energy to data centres.

So, the group won't be entering the consumer mobile telephony space, where Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest player.

On Monday, Adani group firms were in high demand. Adani Green Energy rallied 15.04 per cent, followed by Adani Total Gas (6.80 per cent), Adani Transmission (5.94 per cent), Adani Power (4.99 per cent), Adani Enterprises (3.42 per cent) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (1.82 per cent).

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 86.61 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 54,395.23. During the day, it fell by 391.31 points or 0.71 per cent to 54,090.53.

