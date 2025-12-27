Adani to Inaugurate Sharad Pawar AI Excellence Centre

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, is set to cut the ribbon on the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati this Sunday, according to officials from the centre.

The prestigious event will witness the presence of notable figures including Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) head, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar.

This centre, financed by Adani, signifies a deep-rooted association with the Pawar family, nearly two decades old. The initiative is an arm of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational body managed by the Pawar family.