Left Menu

Adani to Inaugurate Sharad Pawar AI Excellence Centre

Gautam Adani will inaugurate the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati. The inauguration event will be attended by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Sunetra Pawar. Adani's ties with the Pawar family span nearly two decades, and the centre is supported by Vidya Pratishthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:23 IST
Adani to Inaugurate Sharad Pawar AI Excellence Centre
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, is set to cut the ribbon on the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati this Sunday, according to officials from the centre.

The prestigious event will witness the presence of notable figures including Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) head, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar.

This centre, financed by Adani, signifies a deep-rooted association with the Pawar family, nearly two decades old. The initiative is an arm of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational body managed by the Pawar family.

TRENDING

1
New Twists and Turns: Unraveling the Ankita Bhandari Case

New Twists and Turns: Unraveling the Ankita Bhandari Case

 India
2
Illegal Lenders Under Scrutiny After Businessman's Suicide

Illegal Lenders Under Scrutiny After Businessman's Suicide

 India
3
Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case

Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Li...

 India
4
Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025