Declare Dakshina Kannada district as flood-hit: Congress

Congress leader and former MLC Ivan D'Souza on Monday demanded that Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, which was affected by the heavy rains in the past 10 days, should be declared as flood-hit.

Addressing reporters here, he said huge destruction of property has been reported from several places in the district. In view of this, it should be declared as a flood-affected region so that the people would get adequate compensation for the losses.

D'Souza said 56 houses were fully destroyed, while 429 others suffered partial damage. The government has announced only Rs 5 crore as compensation which is inadequate, he said.

