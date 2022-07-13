Left Menu

Army foils infiltration bid along LOC in J-K's Poonch

The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, defence officials said.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-07-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 08:54 IST
Army foils infiltration bid along LOC in J-K's Poonch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, defence officials said. "During midnight (12/13 July) there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector, which was suitably foiled by our alert troops," said Defence PRO, Jammu on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited. The development comes days after an intelligence report stating that over a dozen terrorist launch pads have again become active across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

As per inputs, a top government official citing intelligence input said, nearly 200 terrorists are waiting on these launch pads in PoK to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global
4
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022