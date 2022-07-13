Scholz welcomes Canada's decision to deliver turbines to Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed a decision by Canada's government to deliver turbines to Germany which Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada, saying the decision keeps Germany in a position to support Ukraine. "It insures our supply with much needed natural gas, keeping Germany and Europe in the position to support Ukraine with humanitarian, financial and military aid," Scholz said in a statement on Wednesday.
On Sunday, Canada's minister of natural resources said the country would return a repaired turbine to Germany that was needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline which delivers Russian gas to Germany.
