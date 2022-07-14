Sany Bharat Delivers 4 Units of SCC8000A - India's Largest Crawler Crane to Sanghvi Movers Limited

Sany Bharat achieved a significant milestone by delivering 4 units of Sany SCC8000A 800 Ton crawler crane, India's largest crawler crane, to Sanghvi Movers Limited. Sany is the largest slew crane manufacturer in India and Sanghvi Movers Limited is the largest Hoisting Solutions company in India ranked 6th largest worldwide. With this addition, Sanghvi Movers Limited, the largest Hoisting Solutions Company in India, will have nearly 60 Sany crawler cranes, Truck Cranes & All Terrain Cranes to offer as rental solutions for core infrastructure projects across multiple sectors. The keys for these Sany SCC8000A 800 Ton crawler cranes were handed over to Sanghvi Movers Ltd. at a formal function held in Pune. Speaking at the function, Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director of Sany India, and South Asia said, "This milestone has boosted our confidence to accomplish large turnkey projects with Sanghvi Movers and other companies in the infrastructure and engineering sector in India. As their trusted partner, we will continue to deliver high-performing equipment that provides excellent safety, reliability, and durability in extreme working conditions at mining & wind power sites. We always aspire to collaborate with companies like Sanghvi Movers Limited and support large infrastructure projects that India is set to achieve in the future. In addition, Mr. Deepak Gargoutlined the parallel growth path of Sanghvi Movers and Sany Group since their inception in 1989.'' The SCC8000A is an 800-ton lifting capacity crawler crane, customized to meet the application requirements of mega infrastructure projects such as Wind Power, Cement, Petrochemicals, Infrastructure, and almost every segment of the heavy haulage industry. Sany Crawler Cranes feature excellent reliability and the highest operational efficiency while offering technological innovations, maximum safety, stability, and flexibility in all kinds of operating environments. SCC8000A Crawler Cranes are currently being used at a wind power project in Gujarat. At the handover function held in Pune, Mr. Rishi Sanghvi, Managing Director, Mr. Sham Kajale, Joint Managing Director & CFO, SML Group promoter Mrs. Mina Sanghvi and Non- executive Women Director Mrs. Maithili Sanghvi of Sanghvi Movers Limited, were present to receive the keys for the 4 units of SANY SCC8000A 800 Ton crawler cranes. From Sany Bharat, Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Mr. Dawson Zhu, Executive Director, Mr.Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer &Mr. Sanjay Saxena, Senior Vice President & Head of Heavy Equipment Business Unit for Sany India & South Asia were present along with senior leadership team from both companies. About Sany India Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 750 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads, and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machines, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tired gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 41 dealers and 210 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 22000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

