2 youngsters washed away in Mahanadi river in Chhattisgarh

Two youngsters were washed away in the Mahanadi river while taking a bath at Pitaiband anicut in Gariaband in Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of seven youngsters had gone to take a bath, out of whom four were rescued. One is still stuck in the river and ops are currently underway to rescue him.

The search for the two who were washed away is ongoing at the moment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

