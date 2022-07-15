Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine steady

Left Menu

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were steady on Thursday, while flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut off due to maintenance. Nominations stood at 36.9 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic meters (mcm) on Friday, compared to 41.6 mcm a day earlier. An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany edged higher on Friday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at around 3,750,000 kWh/h versus levels around 3,300,000 kWh/h for much of the previous day.

Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained at zero due to annual maintenance which began on July 11, operator data showed. The maintenance is scheduled to end on July 21 but governments, markets, and companies are concerned the shutdown might be extended.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Moscow is using cuts in gas supplies to Europe as a weapon in its war with Ukraine and urged everyone to rein in their energy consumption. Moscow has refuted suggestions it is weaponizing gas supply to Europe.

