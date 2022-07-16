Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* At least three people were killed and 15 injured after a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. * Ukrainian rocket strikes have destroyed more than 30 Russian military logistics centres in recent weeks and significantly reduced Russia's attacking potential, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

Air raid sirens sounded across Kyiv as Russia stepped up long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities that has killed at least 34 people in the last three days and wounded scores. FIGHTING

* Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, far from the frontline, mourned at least 23 people, including a 4-year-old girl with Down's Syndrome, after a missile strike that Ukraine called a war crime. Russia said it had hit a military target. * At least three people were killed and 15 injured after a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

* Ukrainian rocket strikes have destroyed more than 30 Russian military logistics centres in recent weeks and significantly reduced Russia's attacking potential, Ukraine's defence ministry said. * Ukraine has received its first M270 multiple rocket launch systems, the defence minister said, without specifying the country that provided them.

* Ukraine is using Western-supplied long-range weapons and 155mm "smart" shells to hit Russian ammo dumps and supply lines, forcing Moscow to rethink how it supplies fuel and ammunition to the frontline, a Ukrainian general said. * Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY * The war continues to divide the G20. Finance ministers from the group were unlikely to issue a final communique at a meeting in Indonesia, sources said, even as the G20 seeks to focus on issues like food security and the global recovery that are heavily affected by the war.

* Agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain would not lead to resumed Russia-Ukraine negotiations, said Leonid Slutsky, a Russian lawmaker who has taken part in peace talks with Kyiv. * Russia will block the sale of foreign banks' Russian subsidiaries while Russian banks abroad cannot function normally, said Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev.

* The EU's executive proposed new sanctions on Russia, including an import ban on Russian gold. EU governments must still sign off on the measures, expected as early as next week. (Compiled by William Maclean and William Mallard)

