Tehran says U.S. using Iranophobia to create tension during Biden visit

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-07-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 03:04 IST
Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday accused the United States of using "Iranophobia" to create regional tension during President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, Iranian state media reported.

"The United States has once again sought to create tension and crisis in the region by appealing to the failed policy of Iranophobia," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying in reaction to Biden's visit.

