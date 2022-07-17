Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc gets nod to set up 30 KTPA plant to produce zinc alloys: CEO Arun Misra

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc is looking at expanding its footprint in the production of zinc alloys and has received approval to set up a 30 kilo tonnes per annum plant (KTPA), company's CEO Arun Misra has said.

The move will make way for the production of value-added zinc alloy products and enable the company to deliver international quality products in the domestic market.

''As we surge ahead towards the fulfilment of our ambitions, we are also looking at expanding our footprint in the production of zinc alloys and have obtained the Consent to Establish (CTE) a 30 kt plant for Hindustan Zinc Alloys Pvt Ltd (HZAPL),'' Misra said in the company's integrated annual report for 2021-22.

Hindustan Zinc Alloys Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc.

According to sources the plant would be set up at Dariba, in Rajasthan.

The company is also investing in the development of new products through down-stream applications.

The company's key focus area in this context is innovation of new products in lead alloys and increased penetration of zinc alloys.

The company, he said, has also got the go-ahead from board to undertake a long-term captive renewable power development plan, up to a capacity of 200 mw, in furtherance of its net-zero goal.

The move is in line with the company's strategic purpose of reducing dependence on thermal power by scaling up our renewable energy to cover 50 per cent of our energy requirement in the next three years and reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its operations.

During FY'22, it has also signed a pact with CDP science-based incubator programme for setting targets for our net-zero commitment.

The company is continually working towards reducing its carbon footprint and lowering the impact of its business on the environment. These efforts are aimed to improve operational efficiencies, ensure optimal utilisation of natural resources, and increase the use of renewable energy in its plants and processes.

The safety and health of its workforce and workplace, is central to its Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, it said.

