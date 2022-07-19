Left Menu

Malaysia PM vows to protect global assets as sultan heirs claim $15 bln award

The award remains enforceable outside France under a U.N. convention on arbitration, the claimants' lawyers say. Ismail Sabri said the government would use legal channels to defend its global assets, including those of state-linked companies.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-07-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 13:16 IST
Malaysia PM vows to protect global assets as sultan heirs claim $15 bln award
Ismail Sabri Yaakob Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob promised legal measures on Tuesday to protect the country's assets worldwide, local media reported, as heirs to a 19th-century sultan sought to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award via asset seizures. The heirs are targeting Malaysian property overseas following the government's refusal to recognize an arbitration award by a French court in February, which found it had reneged on an 1878 land leasing agreement between a British company and the last sultan of Sulu.

Malaysia, which took on the deal after independence from Britain and made nominal annual payments to the claimants until 2013, has obtained a stay on the case pending appeal. The award remains enforceable outside France under a U.N. convention on arbitration, the claimants' lawyers say.

Ismail Sabri said the government would use legal channels to defend its global assets, including those of state-linked companies. "I give my assurance that we will not compromise or budge even an inch in defending the country's rights and sovereignty," state news agency Bernama quoted Ismail Sabri as saying.

Last week, two units of Malaysian state oil firm Petronas were seized in Luxembourg as part of efforts to enforce the award. Petronas has described the seizure as "baseless" and said it was taking steps to protect its assets globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022