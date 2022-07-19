Left Menu

India denies reports of Russia seeking payments for oil in Dirhams

India has denied media reports that Russia is seeking payments in United Arab Emirates Dirhams for oil exports to some Indian refiners.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:30 IST
India denies reports of Russia seeking payments for oil in Dirhams
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has denied media reports that Russia is seeking payments in United Arab Emirates Dirhams for oil exports to some Indian refiners. Sources told ANI that there is no such specific currency payment demand from Russia.

Petroleum Ministry sources clarified to ANI that they are not aware of any such demand by Russia. No govt-owned refineries have paid oil bill in dirham to any Russian company. Sources said that if any Middle East-based trading company sells oil to any private refiners and settles the payments in Dirhams then this is between the two companies doing business at their own term. This has nothing to with Indian govt or Indian govt owned oil companies. Sources from Govt owned oil marketing companies has also denied any such payment mechanism. It has been reported by some media that Russia is seeking payment in dirhams for oil exports to some Indian refiners as Moscow moves away from the US dollar to insulate itself from the effects of western sanctions. Russian oil major Rosneft is pushing crude through Middle East-based trading firms Everest Energy and Coral Energy. India's second largest refinery company Nayara Energy is owned by Russian oil major Rosneft. It further reports that the trading firms used by Rosneft have started asking for the dollar equivalent payment in dirhams from this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022