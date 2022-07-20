58% of total work of Mumbai Coastal Road Project completed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday confirmed the progress of its highly ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) and said 58 percent of the total work has been completed so far. A total of 107 hectares out of the total 111 hectares of reclamation have been completed constituting 97 percent of the project. Similarly, 70 percent of work on the sea wall has also been completed.

Out of the 175 monopiles to be constructed under the bridges, 40 percent constitute 70 units. Under the project, tunnels of 2.070 kilometers each are being constructed on both sides. The tunnel from Priyadarshini Park to Netaji Subhash Marg (Marin Drive) has already been completed, while 39 percent of work on the tunnel on the other side has also been completed, officials informed.

The entire Mumbai Coastal Road Project is targeted to be completed by November 2023. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 allocated Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

The BMC had given the highest priority to the Mumbai Coastal Road project, even more than the Health budget amid the ongoing pandemic. As per BMC data, the Coastal road project got the highest share of Budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 percent followed by Health at 15 percent, traffic and road at 12 percent and bridges at 9 percent, stormwater drains at 8 percent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 percent share of the total budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)