Left Menu

U.S. hopes for global price cap on Russian oil by December

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 06:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 06:49 IST
U.S. hopes for global price cap on Russian oil by December

The United States hopes to see a global price cap on Russian oil introduced by December, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday.

"We are following on what the Europeans have done," he told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. "They introduced the idea of looking to do a price cap but they also said by December, they plan to put in place their insurance ban.

"Our goal is to make sure that as that insurance ban is going into place, we're in a position where there's a price cap that can be joined onto that that is a global one that helps to drive down global energy prices and also allows Russian energy to flow into the market place." Russia will not export oil to the world market if the price is capped below the cost of production, Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as telling Russian television earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022