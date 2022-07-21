Chhattisgarh: Ravindra Choubey gets Singh Deo's Panchayat & Rural Development ministry

Five days after senior Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo quit the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio, its charge was given to his cabinet colleague Ravindra Choubey on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made the announcement in the state Assembly here.

The 65-year-old Choubey, who represents Saja assembly constituency, already holds the charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare and Biodiversity, Animal Husbandry Development, Fisheries and Water Resources departments.

The state government issued a gazette notification about Choubey getting responsibility of the Panchayat and Rural Development ministry.

Singh Deo took to Twitter to wish him.

"Congratulations to the experienced cabinet colleague Mr@RChoubeyCG on getting the responsibility of Panchayat and Rural Development department," the senior state Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with CM Baghel, relinquished the Panchayat department last week.

He remains the minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST).

In his resignation letter, Singh Deo had said he was unable to fulfil the targets of the department as per the vision of the Jan Ghoshna Patra (poll manifesto) given the ''current scenario''.

Despite his repeated requests, funds were not sanctioned under the PM Awas Yojna, as a result of which houses could not be constructed for eight lakh people in the state, he had claimed.

