Athletics-Jackson takes 200m gold in Championships record
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 08:14 IST
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson became the fastest woman alive over 200 metres on Thursday when she scorched to the world title in 21.45 seconds, a time bettered only by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.
Fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who claimed her fifth world 100m gold on Sunday, took silver in 21.81, with Britain's defending champion Dina Asher-Smith third in 22.02.
