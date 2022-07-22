Athletics-Jackson takes 200m gold in Championships record

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson became the fastest woman alive over 200 metres on Thursday when she scorched to the world title in 21.45 seconds, a time bettered only by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

Fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who claimed her fifth world 100m gold on Sunday, took silver in 21.81, with Britain's defending champion Dina Asher-Smith third in 22.02.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)