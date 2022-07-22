Left Menu

Russia's defence minister says Moscow won't 'take advantage' of grain deal

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow would not "take advantage" of the de-mining and opening of Ukrainian ports as part of a UN-brokered deal to restart vital grain exports. "Russia has taken on the obligations that are clearly spelled out in this document.

Russia's defence minister says Moscow won't 'take advantage' of grain deal
File Photo Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow would not "take advantage" of the de-mining and opening of Ukrainian ports as part of a UN-brokered deal to restart vital grain exports.

"Russia has taken on the obligations that are clearly spelled out in this document. We will not take advantage of the fact that the ports will be cleared and opened. We have made this commitment," Shoigu said on the Rossiya-24 state TV channel after the signing ceremony in Istanbul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

