EU countries reach deal on emergency gas cuts for this winter

European Union countries agreed on Tuesday to an emergency regulation to curb their gas use this winter, as Europe prepares for a winter of uncertain supplies from Russia.

"This was not a Mission Impossible! Ministers have reached a political agreement on gas demand reduction ahead of the upcoming winter," the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, wrote in a tweet.

