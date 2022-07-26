Russia said it will cut gas supplies to Europe from Wednesday in a blow to countries that have backed Ukraine, while missile attacks in Black Sea coastal regions raised doubts about whether Russia will stick to a deal to let Ukraine export grain. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* EU countries are set to approve a weakened emergency EU proposal to curb their gas demand on Tuesday, with opt-outs allowing them to follow different national paths to prepare for Russian supply cuts. * Spain expects EU member countries to agree to cut natural gas use during the winter by less than 15% and on a voluntary basis, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said.

* The EU plan to use less gas shows Russia that the bloc is united, even if it has compromised to find common ground, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday. * Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline edged lower on Tuesday morning ahead of an expected cut in capacity from Wednesday, while flows through transit routes via Ukraine remained steady.

* The first ships to export grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports may move within a few days under a deal agreed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, a U.N. spokesperson said. FIGHTING

* Russia's armed forces destroyed eight Ukrainian missile and artillery arms depots in the southern Mykolaiv region and in the eastern Donetsk region, the defense ministry said in its daily briefing on Tuesday. * Britain said on Tuesday there was "no indication" that a Ukrainian warship and a stock of anti-ship missiles were at the dock-side in Odesa port on Sunday after Russia earlier said it had destroyed those targets with high-precision missiles.

* The Kremlin said Saturday's Russian missile strikes in Odesa had hit military targets and would not affect grain exports. QUOTES

"We (the EU) will not be divided because gas is scarce," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Prague following talks with her Czech counterpart. "Instead we stand together, and that is the most important signal to the Russian president."

