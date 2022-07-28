Left Menu

UNICEF and partners stand ready to support Philippines affected by earthquake

Early reports from the epicenter in Abra and nearby provinces confirm damage to homes, hospitals, roads, and other infrastructure.

UNICEF | Manila | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:59 IST
UNICEF and partners stand ready to support Philippines affected by earthquake
UNICEF’s prepositioned emergency supplies are on standby to support the Government’s relief efforts and our teams are ready to be deployed to reach children and families in the affected areas. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

UNICEF is concerned about the situation of children and families affected by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Northern Philippines at 8:43 am local time. UNICEF and partners are assessing the immediate needs of affected communities and stand ready to support the Government-led emergency response.

Early reports from the epicenter in Abra and nearby provinces confirm damage to homes, hospitals, roads, and other infrastructure. The impact of the earthquake was felt in the capital Manila, more than 400 km from Abra, where buildings have been evacuated temporarily. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded more than 13 aftershocks as of 12 p.m.

In any emergency, children are among the most vulnerable. Our hearts go out to children affected and our first priority is to ensure their lives are saved and protected. Children and families may have been displaced and injured as a result of the earthquake and could be in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care, protection, and psychosocial support.

As National Disaster Resilience Month in July comes to a close, the earthquake is a stark reminder of the need to continuously improve emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction in the Philippines – a country that is prone to typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. UNICEF advocates for child-centred disaster risk reduction and placing children at the center of emergency preparedness and response efforts.

UNICEF's prepositioned emergency supplies are on standby to support the Government's relief efforts and our teams are ready to be deployed to reach children and families in the affected areas.

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022