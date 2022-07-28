Left Menu

TN Cong President slams police over arrest of three people who sprayed ink on PM Modi pictures pasted on Chess Olympiad Billboards

Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Alagiri on Thursday questioned the state police over the arrest of three people who allegedly sprayed ink on a billboard which was glued with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:02 IST
Congress leader K S Alagiri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Alagiri on Thursday questioned the state police over the arrest of three people who allegedly sprayed ink on a billboard which was glued with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further questioned why police did not arrest the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres who deliberately pasted Modi's pictures on the state government's publicity billboards for the 44th Chess Olympiad.

"Few BJP cadres pasted Prime Minister Modi pictures on Chess Olympiad Publicity material. That shocked everyone. Later because of that few got angry and specific organizations sprayed ink on PM Modi's picture. Related to this police have arrested three people," Alagiri said in a statement. "Are the TN police afraid of arresting the BJP functionaries?" Alagiri asked.

"The police department should abandon such a biased approach," he demanded. The publicity billboards for the international Chess event had been put up before the confirmation of the PM's participation. Hence, these billboards and publicity materials were released with only the image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. In such publicity materials in Chennai, BJP workers had forcibly pasted the images of the PM, he alleged. (ANI)

