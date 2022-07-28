U.S. optimistic about next OPEC+ meet, says administration official
The United States is optimistic that there could be some positive announcement when the oil producing alliance OPEC+ meets next week, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.
The official told reporters that this was based on conversations ahead of the Aug. 3 meeting during President Joe Biden's bilateral and multilateral discussions during his visit to Saudi Arabia but that "these are decisions that OPEC members have to make and we respect that process".
