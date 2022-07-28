Left Menu

U.S. optimistic about next OPEC+ meet, says administration official

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:54 IST
U.S. optimistic about next OPEC+ meet, says administration official
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States is optimistic that there could be some positive announcement when the oil producing alliance OPEC+ meets next week, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.

The official told reporters that this was based on conversations ahead of the Aug. 3 meeting during President Joe Biden's bilateral and multilateral discussions during his visit to Saudi Arabia but that "these are decisions that OPEC members have to make and we respect that process".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022