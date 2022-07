BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says FY Total Revenue Expected To Increase By Low Twenties Percentage

AstraZeneca PLC: * HALF-YEAR REPORT

* HY REPORTED EPS $0.48 * HY CORE EPS $3.61

* HY TOTAL REVENUE $22,161 MLN VS $15,540 MLN AS REPORTED LAST YEAR * FY TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A LOW TWENTIES PERCENTAGE (PREVIOUSLY HIGH TEENS)

* CER GROWTH RATES GUIDANCE INCLUDE FULL-YEAR CONTRIBUTION OF VAXZEVRIA IN BOTH FY 2021 AND FY 2022 * FY TOTAL REVENUE FROM COVID-19 MEDICINES IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BROADLY FLAT VERSUS FY 2021

* FY 2022 EXPECTATION FOR CORE TAX RATE REMAINS 18-22% * INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.93 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* CONTINUES TO RECOGNISE & ACTIVELY MANAGE HEIGHTENED RISKS FROM COVID-19 & GEOPOLITICAL AND SUPPLY CHAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON OVERALL BUSINESS * IN CHINA, COVID-19 RELATED LOCKDOWNS IN SEVERAL MAJOR CITIES HAD AN ADVERSE IMPACT DURING Q2 IN ONCOLOGY

* GROUP'S CURRENT FOCUS IS TO CONTINUE COMPLIANT BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)