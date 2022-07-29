Passenger safety paramount, says Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday asserted passenger safety is paramount to the government and that DGCA's measures to ensuring this would continue in the coming days in the backdrop of increased technical snags being reported by different airlines in the country.

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has conducted many spot checks and other measures and appropriate action has been taken commensurate with those checks and audits, he said.

''Let me first say this, that safety is paramount for us and there shall be no compromise on safety,'' he told reporters here when asked as to how the government is looking at the increased technical snags being reported by airlines.

Decisive action has been taken in the last few weeks and months, he said. The DGCA had earlier this week ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum 50 per cent of its flights for the next eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunction recently.

There shall not and cannot be any compromise on safety in civil aviation, he added.

''DGCA is the safety regulator and in the last 10 days itself, many new actions have been taken by it,'' he said, adding the steps include better checks and audits of aircraft by engineers.

Scindia was speaking to reporters during his two-day visit to Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency as part of BJP's 'Sansad Pravas Yojana'.

Asked about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao intensifying his attack on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the war of words increasing between TRS and BJP, Scindia said the current dispensation stepping up its attack indicates that it is on the backfoot.

When the party in power experiences the ground slipping under its feet, it responds by intensifying such attacks, he said.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party activists have worked on bringing to light the TRS government's poor performance and alleged corruption, he said.

When told about TRS Working President K T Rama Rao's statements that the NDA government at the Centre has not supported Telangana, he said it is the incumbent BJP-led dispensation which has substantially increased the share of funds shared to the states.

The question is whether the funds are being put to good use or misused, he said.

Asked about the Chief Minister's reported comments that BJP is using ED and CBI against whoever is speaking against it, he said those who have not done anything wrong need not worry.

''In this, the only people who are saying this are the people themselves who are worried because they may have done something wrong. If you have not done something wrong, you are not worried,'' he said.

Scindia condemned Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's objectionable remark against President Droupadi Murmu.

