Over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles uploaded on single portal: JP Nadda

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on a single portal.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:59 IST
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
He said this while inaugurating "Gram Sansad" program in Bihar's Patna. Addressing the Bihar Gram Sansad Chapter-II program in Patna Nadda said, "Over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on the portal. And a whopping Rs 5.9 thousand crores has been allocated to the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan."

He further said, "In order to revamp our Panchayats, a single interface has been created. All the development agendas meant specifically for panchayats have been consolidated on a single portal. So that our Rural Development Minister can monitor progress on a computer screen sitting in one place." During the program, the BJP leader said the "Gram Swaraj" was the idea of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The idea of Gram Swaraj was laid by Mahatma Gandhi. The leaders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP have done the work to give it a shape by implementing it on the ideological background," Nadda said. Hitting at the Opposition, BJP National President said the Congress has failed in recognising the vision of Gram Swaraj.

"Congress sometimes talked about cooperative farming, sometimes they talked about collective farming. But their thinking about recognizing the conscience of the farmer, village, and poor was left behind. And they failed to realize the vision of Gram Swaraj," Nadda said during the program. The BJP leader further lauded the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the development works.

"Prime Minister Modi has done the work of constructing 11 crore toilets across the country. Under the Ujjwala scheme, gas connections have been given to women. Here 10,000 km long roads have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Today a network of roads is being laid all over the country," he said. Earlier in the day, Nadda held a roadshow in Patna. He is scheduled to attend a two-day meeting of the Joint National Working Committee. This will be the first time that this meeting of the BJP is being held in Bihar.

On July 31, Nadda will inaugurate BJP district offices in 16 districts from Patna BJP state office and lay the foundation stone for the construction of buildings in 7 districts. The closing session will be held at Gyan Bhawan from 4 pm on Sunday. It will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah who will reach Patna at 1.30 p.m. Shah will participate in the closing ceremony along with Nadda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

