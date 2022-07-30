Work for solutions to climate change threats, microplastic, Goa CM tells IITians

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday asked those from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to come up with solutions on climate change and microplastic.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Goa in Ponda, the chief minister said climate change threats are real and asserted that special attention should be given to the issue of microplastic.

''Climate change is real and we have come to a situation that is affecting the coastline. The erosion of sand due to change in sea level, floods etc are issues that need to be resolved. IIT Goa should come out with solutions,'' he said.

Microplastic polluting our food chain, especially fish, is worrisome, he added.

