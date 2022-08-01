OPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement

OPEC's new secretary general said that Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for the success of the agreement, Kuwait's Alrai newspaper reported on Sunday, quoting an exclusive interview with Haitham al-Ghais.

Al-Ghais added that OPEC is not in competition with Russia, which he called "a big main player in the world energy map", Alrai reported.

