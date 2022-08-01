Left Menu

Ukrainian grain to pass through Bosphorus on Tuesday under landmark deal

Ukraine will start consultations to try to open up the major port of Mykolaiv if the grain deal holds in full, the country's infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Millions of tonnes of grain have been trapped in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, preventing Kyiv from exporting via the Black Sea ports that are its main export routes.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The first ship to depart Odesa under a landmark grains deal will pass through the Bosphorus on Tuesday, carrying Ukrainian grain to Lebanon, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said.

A vessel left the Ukrainian Black Sea port on Monday morning bound for Lebanon under a grain deal struck between Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey to avert a global food crisis. Ukraine will start consultations to try to open up the major port of Mykolaiv if the grain deal holds in full, the country's infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Millions of tonnes of grain have been trapped in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, preventing Kyiv from exporting via the Black Sea ports that are its main export routes. "I hope that if this initiative works, we will soon move on to consultations ... to do this with the port of Mykolaiv," he said on Ukrainian television on Monday.

"This ship will pass through the Bosphorus tomorrow, and later we hope it will successfully reach Lebanon," Kubrakov said. The Bosphorus is the strait that links the Black Sea, which is dominated by Russia's navy, to the Mediterranean.

"When the initiative starts working in full, we would want to go to three million tonnes of exports of our agricultural produce," Kubrakov added. It was not immediately clear what time frame and routes he was referring to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

