Left Menu

Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia has seized since Moscow sent its army into the country on Feb. 24 and exporting it partly from Crimea. Moscow denies this. Ukraine, a major grain exporter, was unable to ship its commodity via the Black Sea due to a Russian blockade of its ports since Feb. 24.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:29 IST
Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has harvested more than 2 million tonnes of grains before drying and cleaning - its largest crop since the collapse of the Soviet Union, its regional agriculture ministry said on Monday.

It is Crimea's largest crop since Soviet times, when it harvested 2.2 million tonnes of grain in 1989, the ministry said, adding that farmers have already taken grain from 95% of the harvesting area. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia has seized since Moscow sent its army into the country on Feb. 24 and exporting it partly from Crimea. Moscow denies this.

Ukraine, a major grain exporter, was unable to ship its commodity via the Black Sea due to a Russian blockade of its ports since Feb. 24. The two countries signed agreements in Istanbul in July aimed at resuming shipments to help stave off a global food crisis. The first vessel carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022