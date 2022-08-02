Gurumukhi is not a language, rather a script for Punjabi language: MoS Nityanand Rai

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday clarified that Gurumukhi is not a language, rather it is a script for the Punjabi language. In a written reply to a question in Parliament, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nityanand Rai said, "As per information received from the Ministry of Education, Gurumukhi is not a language, rather a script for the Punjabi language. National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 focuses on the promotion of all Indian Languages including Scheduled Non-Scheduled Languages and other languages."

In July 2020, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the National Education Policy 2020. The new policy aims to pave way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country. This policy will replace the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the National Education Policy-2020 has been drafted with the objective of providing holistic and multi-disciplinary education to students. The Home Minister asked the students to work hard for becoming successful people but at the same also motivated them to work for the welfare of society at large.

Shah inaugurated the newly constructed building of the government model high school, which was on a day-long visit to Chandigarh. Mauli Jagran virtually inaugurated the school buildings of the government model high school, Sector 12 and the government model high school, Kishangarh. These buildings will accommodate 5,100 students in total and are equipped with labs, classrooms, playgrounds etc. Addressing the gathering here, Shah said the NEP-2020 has been drafted very minutely. It focuses on personality development and developing capabilities of students so they excel in their lives, said Shah. He further said that there was no alternative to hard work for becoming a successful person. Shah said success comes with hard work and the purpose of one's life should not be confined to one's personal growth but should also include the welfare of society at large.

Also, a national innovation and entrepreneurship promotion policy for schools, the introduction of 75 "Bharatiya games" in schools, the launch of 'Kalashala initiative' in 750 schools to help students discover India's rich cultural heritage and a public consultation survey to seek suggestions for the new national curriculum framework for schools were among several initiatives announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the second anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

