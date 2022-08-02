Govt prepares draft Hydrogen Mission document: Khuba

The government on Tuesday informed that the draft Hydrogen Mission document has been prepared.

In his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission.

''The ministry of new and renewable energy has accordingly prepared a draft Mission document,'' Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Bhagwanth Khuba said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

According to the minister, the draft mission proposes a framework for demand creation, a basket of measures to support production and utilisation of green hydrogen and support for indigenous manufacturing.

Besides, it also includes research and development work, pilot projects, enabling policies and regulations, and infrastructure development.

Mission implementation will likely scale up production of green hydrogen and enable reduction in manufacturing cost, the minister said.

