Uttarakhand CM releases documentary film, travel book on Char Dham yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday released a documentary and a travel book on Char Dham Yatra and said the pilgrimage this year was conducted well considering the huge rush of pilgrims who visited the Himalayan temples. The prime minister had said in Kedarnath that the decade belongs to Uttarakhand.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday released a documentary and a travel book on Char Dham Yatra and said the pilgrimage this year was conducted well considering the huge rush of pilgrims who visited the Himalayan temples. ''Around 20,000–25,000 pilgrims visited Kedarnath in a day when the yatra began. However, the unprecedented rush was managed well and no one suffered any inconvenience. ''Of the 40 lakh people who had registered for the yatra, 30 lakh have already visited Char Dham so far which is a record in itself,'' Dhami said.

''The documentary and the travel book on the yatra which seeks to rediscover the lost trek routes to the Himalayan temples will provide new information about the temples,'' he said. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally monitoring the reconstruction of Kedarnath and Badrinath according to his grand vision. ''The prime minister had said in Kedarnath that the decade belongs to Uttarakhand. We have to take a vow to make that happen,'' Dhami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

