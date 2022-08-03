No plans for Blinken to meet Chinese, Russian counterparts in Cambodia this week - senior U.S. official
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the possibility of house speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan with his Chinese counterpart in Bali last month, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.
Blinken has no plans to meet his Chinese or Russian counterparts this week in Cambodia, the official said, where foreign ministers from ASEAN and more than a dozen other countries are attending regional meetings.
