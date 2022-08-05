Russia's Novoshakhtinsk refinery fully resumes operations - Ifax
The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's southern Rostov region has fully resumed operations after it was struck by drones in June, Interfax news agency cited authorities as saying on Friday.
The plant said in June that it was hit by two drones flying from the direction of Ukraine, prompting it to suspend production.
