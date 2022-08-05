UAE's ADNOC working to bring Fujairah terminal back online after unprecedented rainfall

The Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) said on Friday it is completing a rigorous inspection of its Fujairah Main Oil Terminal facility as it works to bring operations back online after unprecedented rainfall and flooding in July.

The company is implementing all options in order to ensure uninterrupted export of Murban crude oil including the gradual reinstatement of Fujairah terminal operations and the utilisation of alternative loading options within Fujairah, and through the use of Jebel Dhanna Terminal, ADNOC said in a statement.

