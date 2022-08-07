Following are the top headlines at 9.15 PM: SPORTS SPF33 SPO-CWG-IND-2NDLD BOX Gold Rush:Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu grab maiden CWG gold medals Birmingham: The indomitable Nikhat Zareen added a Commonwealth Games light flyweight (50kg) title to her bulging trophy cabinet while Amit Panghal (51kg) began his redemption journey with a much-needed gold winning show, here on Sunday. NATION DEL79 NITI AAYOG-OPPN CMS NITI Aayog: CMs of non-BJP ruled states ask Centre not to force its decisions, seek extension of GST compensation period New Delhi: Chief ministers of some non-BJP ruled states on Sunday asked the Centre not to ''force'' its policies but to strengthen cooperative federalism and also sought a five-year extension for the compensation paid to states for revenue shortfall due to GST implementation.

DEL70 NITI-LD ALL PM NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on 3Ts, modernising farm sector New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong case for modernising agriculture, animal husbandry and food-processing to help the country become self-sufficient and a global leader in the agriculture sector, even as some states demanded that the MSP mechanism be made more effective in case of pulses and oilseeds.

MDS21 LD ALL SSLV ISRO's maiden small satellite launch mission faces anomaly Sriharikota

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)