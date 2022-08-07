Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:22 IST
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the top headlines at 9.15 PM: SPORTS SPF33 SPO-CWG-IND-2NDLD BOX Gold Rush:Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu grab maiden CWG gold medals Birmingham: The indomitable Nikhat Zareen added a Commonwealth Games light flyweight (50kg) title to her bulging trophy cabinet while Amit Panghal (51kg) began his redemption journey with a much-needed gold winning show, here on Sunday. NATION DEL79 NITI AAYOG-OPPN CMS NITI Aayog: CMs of non-BJP ruled states ask Centre not to force its decisions, seek extension of GST compensation period New Delhi: Chief ministers of some non-BJP ruled states on Sunday asked the Centre not to ''force'' its policies but to strengthen cooperative federalism and also sought a five-year extension for the compensation paid to states for revenue shortfall due to GST implementation.

DEL70 NITI-LD ALL PM NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on 3Ts, modernising farm sector New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong case for modernising agriculture, animal husbandry and food-processing to help the country become self-sufficient and a global leader in the agriculture sector, even as some states demanded that the MSP mechanism be made more effective in case of pulses and oilseeds.

MDS21 LD ALL SSLV ISRO's maiden small satellite launch mission faces anomaly Sriharikota

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022