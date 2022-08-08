Left Menu

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

At least three people were killed and several were injured at a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar early on Monday morning during the monthly fair.

ANI | Sikar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 08-08-2022 09:50 IST
Visual from Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least three people were killed and several were injured at a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar early on Monday morning during the monthly fair. Two injured have been shifted to a hospital in Jaipur.

The three deceased were women. Police have reached the spot and are exercising crowd control. A stampede took place at around 5 am at the entrance of the temple.

Today, the 11th day of the lunar calendar is considered auspicious for darshan of Khatu Shyam Ji who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna. The temple is considered to be one of the most important pilgrim destinations in Rajasthan and sees huge crowds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," the PM tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and wished a speedy recovery of the injured. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote "The death of three women devotees due to a stampede in Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace."

"Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede," he said in a subsequent tweet. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile earlier in April this year, three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the ticket counters at the Tirumala shrine in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. Also, In January this year 12 people died in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. (ANI)

