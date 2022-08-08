Russia ready to facilitate IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia is ready to facilitate a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Russia's permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna as saying on Monday.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, in recent days.

