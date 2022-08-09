Left Menu

NZ and US partner to provide new opportunities for space sector

Stuart Nash signed the Framework Agreement with United States Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-08-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 11:43 IST
NZ and US partner to provide new opportunities for space sector
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

An agreement signed today between the New Zealand and United States governments will provide new opportunities for our space sector and closer collaboration with NASA, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash said.

Stuart Nash signed the Framework Agreement with United States Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman. The signing followed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Vice President Kamala Harris welcoming of the completion of negotiations on this agreement during their meeting in Washington, DC on 31 May 2022.

"We have an incredibly innovative space sector in New Zealand. Despite our small size, we've become a notable player in the global space industry, and signing the Framework Agreement marks an exciting step for our space sector," Stuart Nash said.

"This is a huge opportunity for Kiwi companies and researchers to collaborate more closely with the US and NASA. It will facilitate space science, technology and cooperation, and focuses on building connections between our two countries' civil space sectors and research communities.

"A close relationship with the United States is highly beneficial for supporting a thriving space sector in New Zealand. This already includes government regulatory cooperation to enable launches from New Zealand and active dialogue on space policy issues.

"Last month, Rocket Lab launched the historic CAPSTONE Mission in support of NASA's Artemis Program, the first-ever lunar mission launched from New Zealand soil. This was a significant milestone for Rocket Lab and is an excellent example of what can be achieved when we collaborate with our international partners.

"At a practical level, the agreement outlines a number of modes of cooperation, including exchange of data and personnel, flying instruments on aircraft and spacecraft and education and public outreach. These include space science, earth observation, education and space sustainability.

"The Framework Agreement will reduce the need to negotiate complex one-off contractual arrangements for specific missions and research projects, and increases New Zealand's visibility as a priority space partner within the United States. This will not only improve our already world-leading research and innovation, but will also positively impact our economy. The New Zealand space sector is worth over $1.7 billion, with a space manufacturing industry that generates around $247 million every year in revenue," Stuart Nash said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022