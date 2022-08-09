Left Menu

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies of cancer aged 84 - media

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:06 IST
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies of cancer aged 84 - media
Issey Miyake Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion designer and the founder of the namesake fashion brand, has died aged 84, local media reported on Tuesday.

Miyake died of hepatocellular carcinoma on Aug. 5, the Kyodo news agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022