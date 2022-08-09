Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies of cancer aged 84 - media
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:06 IST
Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion designer and the founder of the namesake fashion brand, has died aged 84, local media reported on Tuesday.
Miyake died of hepatocellular carcinoma on Aug. 5, the Kyodo news agency said.
