Slovak pipeline operator confirms flows through Druzhba halted
Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:40 IST
Russian oil flows through Slovakia have been halted by Ukraine's Ukrtransnafta after a payment for transit made by Russia's Transneft was returned to the company, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol said on Tuesday.
"At the moment transit of oil by the Druzhba pipeline through the territory of Slovakia is halted," the company, which operates the Slovak section of the pipeline which continues west to the Czech Republic, said in a emailed response to Reuters questions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian investigator says wants new tribunal for Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine works to resume grain exports, flags Russian strikes as risk
China Belt & Road spending dips in H1, with no investment in Russia - research
Russia/Ukraine grain export deal promises major benefits for poor countries. If it holds