Left Menu

Britain looks into funding biomass carbon capture and storage

British power generator Drax is seeking to develop a carbon capture project at its biomass power plant in North Yorkshire, England, but has said it would need a support mechanism from the government to make the project viable. "Drax plans to invest 2 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in what will be the biggest carbon capture in power project in the world, supporting UK energy security, delivering thousands of jobs in the north in the 2020s," Drax CEO Will Gardiner said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:23 IST
Britain looks into funding biomass carbon capture and storage
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said it is considering ways to support combining electricity generated using biomass, such as wood pellets, with technology to capture and store the resulting carbon emissions. A government consultation is looking at offering developers a guaranteed price for the electricity produced by the power plant and a price for each tonne of carbon dioxide captured.

Britain hopes technology to capture emissions at power stations and industrial factories will help it achieve its target of net zero emissions by 2050 to tackle climate change. British power generator Drax is seeking to develop a carbon capture project at its biomass power plant in North Yorkshire, England, but has said it would need a support mechanism from the government to make the project viable.

"Drax plans to invest 2 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in what will be the biggest carbon capture in power project in the world, supporting UK energy security, delivering thousands of jobs in the north in the 2020s," Drax CEO Will Gardiner said. Drax said in a separate statement on Thursday that it could begin construction on the project in 2024. ($1 = 0.8195 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022