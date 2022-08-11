Ukraine expects to load grain shipment to Ethiopia -minister

Ukraine expects a ship to arrive on Friday to load grain for delivery to Ethiopia under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, the country's infrastructure minister said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the Black Sea Initiative we are ready to load more than 23,000 tonnes of grain and export it to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

