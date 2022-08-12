Two more ships depart from Ukraine -Turkey's defence ministry
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-08-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 10:39 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, Turkey's defense ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 14 and marking the first export of wheat.
Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 3,050 tonnes of wheat to Turkey's northwestern Tekirdag province, it said. Also, Marshall Island-flagged Star Laura departed from Pivdennyi and headed to Iran, carrying 60,000 tonnes of corn.
