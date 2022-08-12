Russia's Transneft says oil transit payment to Czech Republic has reached bank
Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday that payment for oil transit to the Czech Republic has reached the bank and that confirmation from Ukraine is expected, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
Ukraine on Aug. 4 suspended transit shipments to Europe after Western sanctions on Russia prevented it from receiving transit fees.
