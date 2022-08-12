UK considering support scheme for energy intensive industries

Britain said on Friday it was considering new proposals for a support scheme targeted at energy-intensive industries including steel, paper, glass, ceramics and cement.

"With global energy prices at record highs, it is essential we explore what more we can do to deliver a competitive future for those strategic industries so we can cut production costs and protect jobs across the UK," business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement announcing a consultation on the subject.

