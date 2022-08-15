Left Menu

Congress leader Ambika Soni hoists national flag at AICC headquarters in Delhi on 76th Independence Day

Congress leader Ambika Soni on Monday hoisted the national flag at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi on 76th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 23:47 IST
Visual from the AICC Headquaters (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The party's interim president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID19 again on August 13 and is currently under isolation.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

