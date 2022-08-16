Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz. He wished for joy, prosperity and good health for all.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 12:56 IST
PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Parsi New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz. He wished for joy, prosperity and good health for all. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Greetings on Parsi New Year. May the coming year be filled with joy, prosperity, and good health. Navroz Mubarak"

Earlier, on the eve of Navroz, President Droupadi Murmu greeted the citizens and said that the Parsi community has significantly contributed to the development of the nation through their hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurship. In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens, especially our Parsi brothers and sisters. The Parsi community has significantly contributed to the development of our nation through their hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurship. The inclusive culture of India inspires all the citizens to live together in harmony."

The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar. In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e. the 'new day'.

It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. Navroz or Nowruz is an Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

